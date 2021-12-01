PEC dos Precatórios may still be voted on today if there is a ‘broader’ agreement, says Pacheco

President of the Senate stated that he is awaiting the rapporteur of the proposal, that he is seeking more supporters for the approval of the text in the plenary.

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 12/08/2021 Rodrigo Pacheco defended the approval of the PEC



The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), stated that the PEC of Precatório may be voted on in plenary this Tuesday, 30, if the rapporteur, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), reach a “broader” agreement with other parliamentarians of the House. The text was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) this afternoon, with 16 votes in favor and 10 against. “THEafter approval by the CCJ, rapporteur Fernando Bezerra is talking with other senators to seek an agreement on the text, so that we have more supporters for voting in the plenary”, declared Pacheco at a press conference. “ANDI’m waiting for a return from the rapporteur to see if it is possible to evolve in this agreement, obviously in the commitment to give in on some points, so that we can eventually appreciate it in the Senate plenary even today.” The president of the Senate also defended the importance of approving the PEC to make room in the budget for Auxílio Brasil. “THE PEC of court orders is not only important for the government, it is important for Brazil. It is important to provide a solution to the precatório and, at the same time, make room for the social program. This Brazil Aid is very important for needy people and the Senate is fully committed to this problem, and this takes place through the approval of the PEC dos Precatório”, he concluded.