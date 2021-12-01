Pedestrians want Rich as a farmer; and alert humorist

After giving one of his shirts to Rico Melquiades, at dawn today, MC Gui declared to the worker that he wants to see him win the farmer’s competition in the dispute against Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes – who are in the eleventh farm.

Well, good luck again, as you’re good at competition and Marina is good. If you want someone there to win, let it be you of the three”, declared MC Gui to Rico Melquiades.

“Me too,” added Dayane Mello. “Also. I wanted to say no, but what could I do,” agreed Dynho Alves.

The comedian burst out laughing and declared that the trio shouldn’t be rooting for their success in the game.

Do not wish very much, see!

MC Gui, however, stated that he is calm that he will go to the farm soon due to the arrival of the final stretch of “A Fazenda 2021”.

Now obviously ‘nois’ is going to the countryside.

“Everyone goes,” said Dayane Mello. “I’m not afraid,” reinforced MC Gui. “It will be two of you and two of us,” added the funkeiro. “It’s here and there now,” said Dynho Alves.

Rico Melquiades agreed that the game’s funneling will cause pawns from different groups to clash on the hot seat.

One week it’s you farmers and the next it’s us. All right, partners!

Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

