Pedestrians want Rich as a farmer; and alert humorist

After giving one of his shirts to Rico Melquiades, at dawn today, MC Gui declared to the worker that he wants to see him win the farmer’s competition in the dispute against Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes – who are in the eleventh farm.
Well, good luck again, as you’re good at competition and Marina is good. If you want someone there to win, let it be you of the three”, declared MC Gui to Rico Melquiades.
“Me too,” added Dayane Mello. “Also. I wanted to say no, but what could I do,” agreed Dynho Alves.
The comedian burst out laughing and declared that the trio shouldn’t be rooting for their success in the game.
Do not wish very much, see!
MC Gui, however, stated that he is calm that he will go to the farm soon due to the arrival of the final stretch of “A Fazenda 2021”.
Now obviously ‘nois’ is going to the countryside.
“Everyone goes,” said Dayane Mello. “I’m not afraid,” reinforced MC Gui. “It will be two of you and two of us,” added the funkeiro. “It’s here and there now,” said Dynho Alves.
Rico Melquiades agreed that the game’s funneling will cause pawns from different groups to clash on the hot seat.
One week it’s you farmers and the next it’s us. All right, partners!
The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat
1 / 11
1st Farmer: Gui Araujo
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden
Play/RecordTV
two / 11
2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider
The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation
Play/PlayPlus
3 / 11
3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time
Play/RecordTV
4 / 11
4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades
The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation
Play/PlayPlus
5 / 11
5th Farmer: Dayane Mello
The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden
Play/Playplus
6 / 11
6th farmer: Bil Araújo
The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat
Play/Playplus
7 / 11
7th farmer: Sthe Matos
The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer
Play/Playplus
8 / 11
8th farmer: Marina Ferrari
The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test
Play/Playplus
9 / 11
9th farmer: Gui Araujo
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the farmer’s tenth test
Play/PlayPlus
10 / 11
10th farmer: rich
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm
Play/Playplus
11 / 11
11th farmer: MC Gui
The Farm 2021: MC Gui at the farmer’s eleventh test