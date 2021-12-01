Petrobras completes sale of RLAM, Inspiralli da Ânima closes first purchase and more news

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The corporate news this Wednesday (1st) highlights that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) has completed the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery for US$ 1.8 billion.

Inspirali, subsidiary of Ânima (ANIM3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 51% of IBCMED, a digital platform for the postgraduate training of health professionals.

Blau (BLAU3) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of R$0.122 per share, for a total amount of R$22.01 million.

Dasa (DASA3), in turn, informed that the acquisition of HBA – Medical and Hospital Assistance for R$ 850 million was completed.

Petrobras

Petrobras concluded yesterday (30) the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery and its logistics assets in Bahia to MC Brazil Downstream Participações, a company in the Mubadala Capital group, for US$ 1.8 billion.

The value of the operation corresponds to approximately R$ 10.1 billion, an amount that reflects the purchase price of US$ 1.65 billion, preliminarily adjusted due to monetary correction and changes in working capital, net debt and investments up to the closing of the transaction.

The contract also provides for a final adjustment to the acquisition price, which is expected to be determined in the coming months. The refinery is the first among eight being sold by Petrobras to have the process completed.

anima

Ânima signed, this Tuesday (30), through its subsidiary Inspirali, a contract for the acquisition of 51% of IBCMED, a digital platform for the postgraduate training of health professionals. The transaction value is R$10.0 million.

The company also signed an option to acquire the entire stake in the company by the end of 2026.

Dasa

Dasa informed that the acquisition of HBA – Medical and Hospital Assistance by the subsidiary Ímpar Serviços Hospitalares, for the amount of R$ 850 million, was completed.

finds

Localiza says there is no definition of Cade’s requirements on operations involving Unidas.

Copel

Copel (CPLE6) concluded yesterday (30) the acquisition of the Vilas Wind Farm, in the amount of R$ 1.086 billion, and the project has long-term financing, with maturities until 2040, contracted with Banco do Nordeste (BNB).

Hospital Care Caledonia

Hospital Care Caledonia (HCAR3) completed the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Hospital Policlínica Cascavel. The value of the transaction was not revealed.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) will pay R$ 50 million in earnings next Wednesday (8). The company informed that the payment of Interest on Equity in the total gross amount of R$50 million approved in June, will be carried out on December 8, 2021.

Pharmaceutical Blau

Blau approved the distribution of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.122 per share, totaling R$22.01 million. Payment is due on December 15th.

The shareholding position on December 3rd will be entitled to the earnings.

camil

Camil (CAML3) announced that it will build a new thermoelectric plant powered by rice husk biomass.

The new facility is scheduled to start operating in 2023. The company intends to build the plant with R$ 150 million raised in its first issue of debentures.

sanitation auctions

This December, there will be a sequence of auctions for basic sanitation, which could move R$ 8.3 billion in investments.

The main projects are in Alagoas – blocks B and C – and in Rio de Janeiro – block 3, which should attract major operators in the sector.

Gerdau and Gerdau Metallurgy

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) inform that the stages of the corporate reorganization involving the Mexican subsidiary Sidertúl have been completed.

As a result of the transaction, Gerdau indirectly holds a 75% stake in Gerdau Corsa’s share capital, maintaining shared control of Gerdau Corsa with the Córdova Group.

embraer

Embraer (EMBR3) informed that the shareholders’ meeting approved the partial spin-off of Yaborã, with incorporation of the spun-off portion by the company. The operation is effective from January 1, 2022.

CCR

This Tuesday (30) CCR (CCRO3) approved the 4th issue of commercial promissory notes, in the amount of R$ 2.3 billion.

Ally

Alliar (AALR3) announced that Karla Maciel Dolabella will assume the company’s IR directorate with the resignation of Gabriel Rozenberg.

