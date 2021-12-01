Petrobras completes sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery, in BA, to group from the United Arab Emirates | Bahia

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (30) the conclusion of the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), in São Francisco do Conde, Bahia, and its associated assets to the Mubadala Capital group, in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Petrobras, the operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 10.1 billion and after compliance with all the conditions precedent. The contract also provides for a final adjustment to the purchase price, which should take place in the coming months.

1 of 1 Landulpho Alves Petrobras Bahia Refinery — Photo: Publicity/Petrobras Landulpho Alves Petrobras Bahia Refinery — Photo: Publicity/Petrobras

The Bahia refinery is the first of eight that are being sold by Petrobras to have the process completed. Acelen, a company created by the Mubadala Capital group for the operation, will take over the management from December 1st. With the sale, RLAM is renamed Refinaria de Mataripe.

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna said that the sale strengthens the company’s strategy. “This sale operation is an important milestone for Petrobras and the fuel sector in the country. We believe that, with new companies operating in refining, the market will be more competitive and we will have more investments, which tends to strengthen the economy and generate benefits for society. It is also part of the commitment Petrobras signed with CADE to open up the refining market,” stated Silva e Luna.

The president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil, Oscar Fahlgren, stated that the company will have a commitment to people and the environment.

“Our priority is to guarantee excellence in the production and operation of the refinery, in addition to a structured, serene and seamless transition. It is to create value with special attention to people and the environment. We always emphasize the long-term commitment we have with the country and the regions where we operate. This is certainly one of Acelen’s goals,” he said.

In addition to RLAM, two other refineries have already had their sales contracts signed: the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN), in Amazonas, and the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná. After the completion of the divestment processes of these two units, Petrobras will account for around 50% of the fuel market supply in the country.

Upon completion of the sale, a transition phase will begin with Petrobras teams supporting Acelen in the Mataripe Refinery operations. This transition takes place due to a service provision agreement, which will avoid an operational interruption.

According to Petrobras, no employee will be dismissed due to the transfer of control of RLAM to the new owner. However, Petrobras employees will have to choose to transfer to other areas of the company or join the Voluntary Termination Program.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.