Petrobras completes sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery to the Mubadala Capital group

This Tuesday (30), Petrobras concluded the sale process of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), which will be renamed Mataripe Refinery, located in São Francisco do Conde, Bahia. Starting this Wednesday (1), the control of the refinery will be carried out by Acelen, a company created by the Arab fund Mubadala Capital.

According to Petrobras, the operation was concluded with the payment of R$ 10.1 billion and after compliance with all the conditions precedent. The contract also provides for a final adjustment to the purchase price, which should take place in the coming months.

The sale of the refinery is part of the planning of the Brazilian government, whose purpose is to open up the refining market in Brazil. The RLAM sale process started in March of this year. Petrobras and Transpetro will continue as service providers for Acelen.

Inaugurated in 1950, RLAM was the first national refinery, and represents an economic and industrial landmark in the country. It is currently the second largest in Brazil, with the largest installed capacity for the production of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products in the North and Northeast regions.

There are 26 processing units, four terminals and 201 storage tanks, in addition to 669 kilometers of pipelines that connect the refinery with the port terminals. The unit produces more than 30 products, including diesel, gasoline, aviation kerosene (QAV), asphalt, petrochemical naphtha, petrochemical gases (propane, propene and butane), paraffins, lubricants, LPG and fuel oils (industrial, thermal and bunker ).

The refinery also enabled the development of the first planned petrochemical complex in Brazil and the largest industrial complex in the Southern Hemisphere, the Camaçari Industrial Complex, formed by more than 90 companies.

“This new phase will bring growth opportunities and more investments for the refinery to increase its capacity and diversify its production. Our goal is to create value. It is to generate positive competition to serve the local market and benefit society”, highlights Oscar Fahlgren, president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil.