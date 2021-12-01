Petrobras (PETR4) hopes to sell oil fields despite elections

(Petrobras Disclosure)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) plans to continue selling less profitable oil fields in 2022 and maintain market policies, despite the likely debate over the state’s independence in an election year.

The company’s focus will be on the sale of onshore and shallow water fields, where costs per barrel are higher than in ultra-deep waters, Petrobras financial director Rodrigo Araujo Alves said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. The company also plans to continue the sale of refineries, a process that made the national fuel market more competitive.

“Upstream assets are not that much affected” by the elections, Araujo said. “We hope to sign and complete agreements in 2022.”

Asset sales have been a key component of Petrobras’ success in reducing debt in recent years. The state-owned company increased dividend payments after cutting total debt to less than $60 billion, and sales of other assets will help ensure dividend payments should oil prices fall.

Petrobras will also maintain its policy of monitoring international gasoline and diesel prices, even under pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro and opposition politicians to control prices.

“The company is independent,” said Araujo.

The recent drop in oil has temporarily postponed the need to increase domestic fuel prices. Araujo said that Petrobras works with an average forecast for Brent of US$ 72 a barrel next year.

The company’s commitment to market-aligned fuel prices will be challenged during the election campaign. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently leading opinion polls ahead of the 2022 elections, said he will reverse Petrobras’ fuel policy to keep prices under control. The state-owned company lost tens of billions of dollars on gasoline and diesel subsidies during the Workers’ Party government.

Last week, Petrobras announced a 24% increase in its five-year business plan, to $68 billion, close to levels seen before the pandemic shook the oil market in 2020. Gains from oil appreciation, along with sales assets, have helped to finance the development of pre-salt fields.

