Petrobras receives BRL 1.3 billion credit from the government – News

The Ministry of Economy published this Wednesday (1st) Ordinance No. 14,048, which opens a supplementary credit of R$ 1.3 billion in favor of Petrobras.

The investment will cover, among other areas, the maintenance of the adequacy of real estate (R$ 15 million), the maintenance of vehicles, machinery and equipment (R$ 4 million), and research on development and innovation in energy (R$ 7 million).

The authorization of R$ 1 billion is in accordance with article 7, item I, of the Budget Law, which allows adjustments in investments under the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). The special credit will be funded through the cancellation of budget allocations.

This Tuesday (30), Petrobras concluded the sale of the Landulpho Alves refinery, in Bahia, in the first transaction since it decided to dispose of half of its refining capacity. The unit gained a new name, now called Mataripe Refinery, and belongs to the Arab fund Mubadala Capital, which bought it for R$ 10.1 billion.

According to the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, the conclusion of the sale strengthens the strategy for the fuel sector in the coming years. “We believe that with new companies operating in refining, the market will be more competitive and we will have more investments, which tends to strengthen the economy and generate benefits for society”, he commented.

Silva e Luna also said that the transaction is part of the commitments signed by Petrobras with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to open up the refining market. “In the refining segment, Petrobras will focus on five refineries in the Southeast, with investment plans that will place it among the best refiners in the world in terms of efficiency and operational performance,” stated Silva e Luna.