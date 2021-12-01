Pfizer vaccine ‘probably’ protects against severe Ômicron case, says CEO of BioNTech – Health

THE vaccine gives to do and of the BioNTech against coronavirus will likely offer strong protection against any severe cases of variant infection. micron, said Ugur Sahin, executive director and co-founder of the pharmaceutical company to Reuters. Still, he does not rule out the hypothesis that a boosted version of the immunizing dose is needed.

Laboratory tests will be done over the next two weeks to analyze the blood of people immunized with two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. The goal is to find out if the antibodies found are able to inactivate micron in the body and if other vaccines would be needed.

“We believe it’s likely that people will have substantial protection against serious Ômicron conditions,” said Sahin, specifying that those immunized with Pfizer are unlikely to be hospitalized or need intensive care.

BioNTech’s CEO also said he expects laboratory tests to show a loss of vaccine protection against mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus thanks to Ômicron, but the extent of this loss is still difficult to predict. It does not rule out the need for a booster dose to provide an extra layer of protection against the variant.

“In my view, there is no reason to be particularly concerned. The only thing that worries me at the moment is the fact that there are still people who haven’t been vaccinated,” he said. / REUTERS