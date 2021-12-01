PGR files investigation on companies from Guedes and Campos Neto in tax havens | Policy

The decision was taken by the team of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, this Tuesday (30). In October, the existence of companies belonging to the minister and the president of the Central Bank abroad was revealed by an investigation called “Pandora Papers”, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The maintenance of companies abroad, even in tax havens, is not illegal, as long as it is declared to the Internal Revenue Service.

Offshore is a word that freely translates to ‘beyond the coast’ – something that is outside the territory of a country. In the case of companies, it is a company opened by people or other companies in a country other than the one in which they reside.

Guedes claims that he did not enter the government due to opportunism and that ‘offshore’ is ‘absolutely legal’

The opposition questioned a possible conflict of interest over the economy minister’s eventual benefit from government policies by keeping a company abroad.

The closing of the PGR investigation was revealed by the newspaper “O Globo”. TV Globo had access to the decision.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there are no elements that justify the investigation of Guedes and Campos Neto because it was demonstrated that they informed the competent authority, as determined by law, of assets and values ​​that they have in each of the “offshores” mentioned in the reports.

For the attorney, it is also not possible to conclude a possible conflict of interest without presenting clear elements that could configure such conduct. Therefore, there would be no evidence of crimes.

The lawyers of Paulo Guedes and Roberto Campos Neto, Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, informed, in a note, that the filing of the investigation by the PGR is “the recognition of everything that has been affirming since the beginning: Paulo Guedes and Roberto Campos Neto, both in their public and private life, they never committed any illegal act, always followed the strictest ethical and legal criteria, being guided by transparency with public bodies, reporting all information to the authorities, without any conflict of interest, omission or conflicts with the DCI”.