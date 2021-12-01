PJF Hearing Health Program reference in the region – PJF Portal

As a way of providing quality assistance to people with hearing loss, the Health Department (SS) of the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF) has the Hearing Health Program, which serves thousands of people and is a reference for the Zona da Mata . The service is provided through the Single Health System (SUS), with the Orthosis and Prosthodontics Service, located in the PAM Marechal as the gateway, where the first screening is carried out by specialized professionals, and, subsequently, following technical criteria, patient referral for entry into the Hearing Health Program, through appointment scheduling at Hospital Evandro Ribeiro, a network accredited to SUS for this service.

The Orthosis and Prosthodontics Sector, which is the reference for the 107 municipalities agreed with Juiz de Fora, works, in addition to providing care to patients living in Juiz de Fora, in the regulation of patient care by Hospital Evandro Ribeiro, which provides hearing aids, follow-up, reassessments, therapies and replacement of prostheses, in addition to performing Cochlear Implant and Bone Anchored Prosthesis surgeries.

The supervisor of the Regulatory Board for Hearing Health and Physical Rehabilitation of the PJF, Rosngela Fernandes Giraldelli, points out that the care and supply of hearing aids and surgeries are made available free of charge to the population via SUS and regulated by means of Ordinances and Decisions of the Ministry of Health and State Health Department. Working in the sector for over eight years, Rosngela has seen the lives of many people change for the better with the Program. gratifying to be part of such a successful Public Health Program.”

The supervisor explains how the care of these patients is carried out and highlights the importance of the work of the professionals involved. There is a first assessment, in which patients are treated by a multidisciplinary team, consisting of a doctor, speech therapists, social and psychological workers, in addition to carrying out all the necessary tests and the mold of the device that was selected according to the hearing loss, he says. .

The Hearing Health Program has been in existence for over 16 years and seeks to provide better and better service. Currently, 23 thousand patients from all over the Zona da Mata region are assisted and monitored. Rosngela clarifies that, from the moment these patients enter the Hearing Health Program, they will be monitored as long as they are interested in participating.

service request

To request assistance from the service, the patient with hearing loss should seek a specialist doctor, in this case the otolaryngologist, who will ask for an audiometry to confirm the hearing loss. After this confirmation, and upon medical request for the use of a hearing aid, the patient in Juiz de Fora must seek the PAM Marechal from 8 am to 12 pm, carrying a copy of the Identity Card, CPF, SUS Card, proof of residence on its behalf, audiometry and the medical request, to proceed with the application process and subsequent screening. It is important to remember that both the patient coming from private care, as well as those who were seen by SUS doctors, are able to seek this care. Patients from other municipalities agreed to with the Program must contact the health department of their municipality to submit the documentation.

Recognition by the Ministry of Health

As a way to celebrate 10 years of the Viver Sem Limites program, on the 25th of the month, the Ministry of Health (MS) released the list of 12 finalist videos among the health teams that serve people with disabilities throughout Brazil for the 1st edition of the Viver Sem Limites award, and among them is The Hearing Health Network in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, video of the Evandro Ribeiro Hospital, which features its I work as a service provider to the SUS Hearing Health Program, being at the moment the only reference hospital authorized by the MS in the region.

In production, professionals who contribute to the construction of inclusive hearing health tell about the daily challenges inherent to their work, as well as about the changes that were made to keep the entire Program in full operation, even during the pandemic. In addition, throughout the short film, it is possible to watch the reports of some patients and family members who are assisted by the Hearing Health Network initiative.

I feel very honored and privileged to be part of this work that, despite many difficulties, we managed to overcome barriers and prove that the SUS works, emphasizes the supervisor of the Regulatory Board for Hearing Health and Physical Rehabilitation of the PJF, Rosngela Fernandes Giraldelli, about the work done.

Photograph: pexels