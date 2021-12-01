Player is banned “forever” from Forza Horizon 5 for creating sexy in-car gear

User shared their story to alert other players of the ban

Also last Wednesday (24) the Reddit user “git-regret” shared a small text on the social network telling his story of how he was banned for 8,000 years from Forza Horizon 5 for drawing some characters in a sensual way thanks to the game’s own customization tool. The user demonstrates indignation at what happened and throws warning to other players who may create similar designs.

The user-shared story is actually funny, but it also raises some arguments. According to git-regret, he was banned completely from Forza Horizon 5 on November 20th and the ban is now registered to last 8,000 years (until December 31, 9999), what we can consider “forever”. The cause listed is for exposure of sexual content and “non-consensual intimate images”. These images are art created by him to customize the car, with several characters known as Harlequin, Hera Poisonous and Ariel in a sensual way.



Ban info: grit-regret/Reddit/Reproduction

Although the user doesn’t know what art led him to the ban, he shared several of them in his post on Reddit and we can see that in none of them is there anything really explicit. In general the characters are with very visible cleavage or tight clothes, but it’s not much more than that.

Git-regret doesn’t seem all that frustrated that there are restrictions on his arts, as he himself recognizes that they clearly carry a sensual charge. he looks more indignant than has been banned forever without any notice or possibility of further review, even having purchased the Premium edition of Forza Horizon 5.



Image: grit-regret/Reddit/Reproduction

It is worth noting that even if the arts are not explicit, the game is suitable for all audiences, which can make this type of evaluation more rigid by developers. In addition, the user claims that child accounts cannot see other players’ custom designs by default, but so does he. points out that the main focus of the post is to let other players know that they have created or intend to create similar designs.

