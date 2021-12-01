PlayStation 5 YouTube application already supports HDR • Eurogamer.pt

It was in a recent update that the YouTube app for PlayStation 5 now supports the HDR format in videos, thank you wccftech obviously when these are available in HDR.

The App was recently updated for PlayStation 5 but there was no reference to this addition in the app. It was discovered by FlatpanelsHD that we can now watch videos on Sony’s latest console at 4k60fps HDR.

This is good news, as anyone who has their console connected to TVs with HDR can already take advantage of this technology that gives “life” to any content displayed.

Interestingly in our case, our PS5 console still didn’t have this update, we had to uninstall the YouTube application and re-install it.

Also note that Xbox consoles have this functionality since the beginning of 2021.

Below is a video demonstrating what a good HDR implementation is capable of, in this case a gameplay video by Horizon Forbidden West.