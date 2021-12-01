PlayStation Store offers discounts of up to 85% on PS4 and PS5 games; see the list | Technology

PlayStation games are on sale
Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier

PlayStation Store starts this week the traditional holiday offers, which bring discounts on games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Altogether, there are more than 900 items up to 85% cheaper.

The promotion lasts until midnight on December 22, 2021, Brasília time. On PlayStation Store, you can find offers on the most varied titles.

Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe, Jurassic World Evolution and Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition are cheaper. Besides them, franchises like Mortal Kombat and Dead by Daylight appear among the highlights.

For those who want to spend little, you can find games with 70% for less than R$ 20. Some of them are DOOM, Journey, Micetopia and Midnight Deluxe. Below, check out some of the promotion’s highlights.

PS4 and PS5 games on sale at PlayStation Store

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold – 60% off – from R$ 414.90 to R$ 165.96
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe – 60% off – from R$344.90 to R$137.96
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 50% off – from R$199.50 to R$99.75
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – 80% discount – from R$199.90 to R$39.98
  • Jurassic World Evolution – 85% discount – from R$ 249.50 to R$ 37.42
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – 75% off – from R$149.90 to R$37.47
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition – 70% off – from R$312.50 to R$93.75
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 70% off – from R$229.99 to R$68.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe – 60% off – from R$383.90 to R$153.16
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – 85% discount – from R$ 249.90 to R$ 37.48
  • Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition – 40% off – from R$ 249.50 to R$ 149.70

