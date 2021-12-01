PM remembers confrontation with bank robbers in Criciúma a year later: ’80 shots in 5 seconds’ | Santa Catarina

One of the five military police officers who met those responsible for the mega-robbery on Banco do Brasil in Criciúma, in the south of Santa Catarina, told how the arrival of the criminal convoy in the city, on the night of November 30, 2020. The attack turned one year old on Tuesday (30).
According to Military Police Corporal Paulo Marcos Felisberto, the garrison tried to stop the criminal action, while the 9th Military Police Battalion was shot at.
“We saw the train passing by and didn’t know what it was, had no idea what it was. That’s when Corporal Fontana said ‘it’s them.’ shots in four, in five seconds,” recalls the PM.
The criminal action began around 23:50 on November 30th and ended two hours later, in the early morning of December 1st, with the criminals taking around BRL 125 million from the bank’s treasury, located in the central region of the city.
Military officer Paulo Marcos Felisberto says that, after the confrontation, the group took refuge in the courtyard of a hotel, with their colleague Jeferson Luiz Esmeraldino already wounded, where a barricade was made to protect themselves from a new attack, in case the convoy decided to return.
“At the time, we couldn’t make a decision about what we were going to do, because there was a lot of false information coming in. This information bomb on WhatsApp, the only communication network we had at the time, ended up hampering the decision-making process,” he says.
Among the messages received by the police, according to Felisberto, were the suspicion of a professional sniper hiding in a building in the central area, an alleged attack on the Civil Police and on the headquarters of the security company, which transports valuables to bank branches. No information was confirmed.
Currently, there are two secret investigations underway in the Santa Catarina court on the case. Sixteen were denounced in a criminal case that investigates the crime of criminal organization. In the second inquiry, 12 defendants (ten of them already mentioned in the first inquiry) are responsible for the practice of qualified robbery with the result of serious bodily injury, serious damage and fire.
In total, 10 are in prison and two are fugitives. Earlier this month, six defendants in the first criminal case were released on bail. To those investigated, various precautionary measures were imposed on the prison.
