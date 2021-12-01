Pochettino laments Neymar’s embezzlement at PSG: “Adapting to find solutions” | french football

On the eve of the duel against Nice, for the 16th round of the French Championship, Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, gave a press conference and spoke about Neymar’s situation.

The Argentine regretted the absence of his shirt 10, which will be out of six to eight weeks after sprained his ankle against Saint-Éttiene, and said his team will need to adapt without one of its main parts.

– It makes me sad to know that Ney can’t play and will be away from the pitch for several weeks. We know he loves playing ball more than anything. But we’re not trying to replace a player like Ney. The role of the technical committee is to adapt to find solutions at an organizational level. The basics of the game will be there. We will continue to develop what we have been doing since the beginning of the year, with the flexibility to find the best solutions.

Neymar sprains his left ankle during PSG's game against Saint-Étienne

Pochettino also commented on the difficulty he has had to repeat the 11 holders since he took charge of the Paris club.

– Not being able to place a stable team is a problem for the entire committee. It’s a huge challenge. Generally, we like to follow up with the same team. But we feel that we face a challenge that makes us grow as a team. It’s up to us to find solutions – he completed.

Leader of the French with 40 points, Paris Saint-Germain host Nice, third place with 26, at 17:00 (GMT) this Wednesday at the Parque dos Príncipes.

Mauricio Pochettino made a point of publicly congratulating the star after winning the award for the seventh time. In the coach’s assessment, Messi deserved another individual achievement in the coach’s assessment.

– First of all, I would like to send my public congratulations to Leo and his family, as winning a seventh Golden Ball is huge. We hope that today is the first day on the path that will lead you to an eighth Ballon d’Or. We are all very happy to have you with us. In addition to the individual rewards, we hope to also have collective rewards to celebrate together at the end of the season.

– There is no debate, Leo deserves this seventh Golden Ball. I can understand the criticisms from other countries, but he deserves it – concludes.