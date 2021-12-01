Pocketnarista deputy who attacked Anitta rebuts the singer’s father: ‘You don’t know the difference between the beach and rolling the r…’

RIO – State deputy Bruno Engler (PTRB-MG) recovered his Instagram account hours after being suspended from the platform this Monday morning. Shortly before verifying the removal, the Pocketnarista parliamentarian countered the father of the singer Anitta, who responded to Engler’s attack on the artist because of her performance in the final of Libertadores, in Uruguay, on Saturday.

Instagram told GLOBO that the deputy’s profile was improperly removed and therefore it has already been restored. Engler’s account was blocked shortly after calling Anitta “trash” due to her show in the decision of the continental tournament played between Flamengo and Palmeiras. He was countered by the singer’s father, Mauro Machado, who stated that the congressman “besides being rude and unnecessary, he is prehistoric”.

“Just for the deputy (I’m not going to mention the name so as not to give visibility), the beaches all over the world are frequented by children and there they wear bikinis and bathing suits. The beaches of Cabo Frio are invaded by miners,” said Machado, alluding to to the state where Engler was born and elected.

The deputy replied on Monday, about an hour before reporting that his Instagram profile had been taken down. He even suggested that he would take legal action to get his profile back on the platform. The account was reactivated the same day.

“the father of @Anitta doesn’t know the difference between bathing on the beach and rolling the r.. on national television, and he’s still prejudiced against the miners who frequent Rio”, published Engler.

As early as last night, the politician informed on Twitter that his account was “duly restored” and stated that “crying is free”.

Again the @Instagram has disabled my profile. Reason? Criticize the “work” of the @Anitta. I’m going to court again, they won’t shut me up. — Bruno Engler (@BrunoEnglerDM) November 29, 2021

On Saturday, after Anitta’s performance at the Centenário stadium, Engler called her “Brazilian garbage” and called her show “surreal shame”.

“Thousands of children watching the final of the Copa Libertadores, 17 hours, and Brazilian garbage @Anitta showing the r… on worldwide network. Surreal shame,” he wrote.

Pop music star in the country and in Latin America, Anitta played her second show in the competition’s single finals. It was also part of the decision in Lima, in 2019, in a set of shows that featured Colombian Sebastián Yatra, Argentinean Tini Stoessel, Argentinean band Turf and Brazilian rapper Gabriel o Pensador.

That was the first and so far only final played in a single game with musical attractions before the match. In 2021, due to audience limitations due to the pandemic, there were no concerts.