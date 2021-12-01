Pope: Saint Joseph teaches how to move from romantic passion to mature love

This December 1st catechesis was dedicated in a special way to Christian couples, so that they can learn mature love from St. Joseph, capable of overcoming the adversities of life.

“Joseph, just man and husband of Mary”: this was the theme of the third catechesis that the Pope dedicated to the father of Jesus.

At the General Audience, held in the Sala Paulo VI, Francisco’s intention was to offer a message to all lovers and newlyweds.

To understand Joseph’s behavior towards Mary, the Pope explained, it is useful to recall the marriage customs of the time in Israel. Marriage comprised two phases. In the first, the bride continued to live in her paternal house, but in fact she was already considered “the wife” of the groom. A year later, the second phase took place, in which she left her paternal home and went to live with her husband. It was during the first phase that it was noticed that Maria was pregnant; the Law of the time gave the bridegroom the possibility of publicly accusing her of adultery.

According to the Gospel, Joseph was “just” precisely because he submitted to the Law, but within him, the love for Mary and the trust he had in her suggest a way to save both dimensions: delivering the repudiation in secret, without exposing her to public humiliation. “How holy in Joseph!” added the Pope. “We, when we hear something bad about someone else, we gossip right away. Jose quiet. Quiet.” And while he was deciding, the voice of God intervened to reveal a meaning far greater than Joseph’s own justice: “do not fear to receive Mary, for what she conceived is the work of the Holy Spirit”.

From passion to true love

Behind events that seem dramatic to us, the Pope also said, there is a Providence that, over time, takes shape and illuminates with meaning even the pain that has hit us. “The temptation is to shut us up in that pain. And that doesn’t do any good. This leads to sadness and bitterness. A bitter heart is so bad,” Francisco said.

Probably, Maria and José had different dreams for their lives, but they had to deal with an unexpected fact. That is why, Francisco said, “often our life is not as we imagine it”. Especially in relationships of love, affection, it is difficult to move from the logic of passion to that of mature love. “You newlyweds, think about it carefully,” he warned.

The charm may not match the reality of the facts. But just when the passion seems to end, true love begins. Love is not pretending that the other corresponds to our imagination, but choosing in full freedom the responsibilities that life presents. “With all the risks”, added the Pontiff, revealing what, for him, is the most “demonic” passage of the Gospel. That is, when the doctors of the Law, in John, speak with contempt about the origin of Jesus.

Therefore, Christian couples are called to witness to such a love, one that has the courage to move from the logic of passion to mature love. This is a demanding choice, which instead of imprisoning life, can fortify love so that it lasts in the face of the trials of time.

Fighting between couples “has been around since the times of Adam and Eve,” Francisco recalled. And he repeated some advice, such as, for example, never to end the day fighting with your partner, “because the cold war the next day is very dangerous”. A gesture is enough to make peace, the Pope said, touching his own face.

As in previous catechesis, the Pope then concluded with one more prayer:

Saint Joseph,

you who loved Mary with freedom,

and you chose to renounce your imagination to make room for reality,

help each of us to let ourselves be amazed by God

and to welcome life not as an unforeseen event to defend against,

but as a mystery that hides the secret of true joy.

Obtain joy and radicalism to all Christian couples,

but always keeping the conscience

that only mercy and forgiveness make love possible. Amen.