Positivo (POSI3) and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) are included in the first preview of the Ibovespa portfolio; an action is deleted: check the changes

On Wednesday (1), B3 released the first preview of the new theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa, which will go into effect from January 3rd until April 29th.

Two papers were entered, safe harbor (PSSA3) and Positive Technology (POSI3), with a share of 0.20% and 0.04%, respectively. There was also the exclusion of a role: Getnet (GETT11), which had a 0.02% share in the index.

With the change, the Ibovespa will have 93 assets. Two more previews will be released throughout the month, the second on the 16th.

In reports, Bank of America, Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley and XP Investimentos projected a high probability of entry for Positivo’s shares. Porto Seguro was also one of the candidates, according to BBA analysts.

This is because these assets must meet criteria such as the Negotiability Index (IN), which indicates the degree of trading of an asset in the capital market, highlight BofA analysts. Having the papers traded in 95% of the sessions during the period of validity of the three previous portfolios is also among the requirements.

Analysts at BofA and BBA also projected the exit of GETT11 shares, as they do not meet the criteria to remain on the Ibovespa

According to B3, the five assets that had the greatest weight in the composition of the index were: Vale (VALE3) (14.829%), Petrobras (PETR4) (6.742%), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) (5.363%), Bradesco (BBDC4) (4.686%) and Petrobras (PETR3) (4.059%).

For comparison purposes, the assets that had the greatest weight in the composition of the previous portfolio of the index, valid from September 6 to December 30, were: Vale (14.477%), Itaú Unibanco (6.180%), Petrobras PN (5.222% ), Bradesco (4.517%) and Petrobras ON (4.062%).

Methodology

Every four months, in January, May and September of each year, B3 carries out a reassessment of the shares that make up the Ibovespa portfolio to verify that the assets meet its criteria.

Among the requirements are: being assets traded regularly and having relevant financial volume (participation of at least 0.1% of the volume traded during the effective period of the three previous portfolios).

In addition, shares cannot be “penny stocks”, which are those traded at values ​​lower than R$1.00.

Monitoring which companies should exit or enter the index can be important, given that shares included in the Ibovespa in the past had appreciated, on average, 10.4% a month before the rebalancing, highlighted XP, in a report.

This is because shares start to gain the attention of investment funds (active and passive management, such as ETFs – index funds), in addition to the fact that inclusion in the index increases the interest of investors in general.

