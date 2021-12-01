Possible rival of Palmeiras at the World Cup sends a letter to FIFA complaining about the competition; understand the reason

Al-Ahly, from Egypt, is unhappy with the dates chosen by FIFA to hold the 2021 Club World Cup

According to the portal UOL, O Al-Ahly, from Egypt, sent a letter to FIFA to complain about the dates of the Club World Cup 2021, which will be played between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Egyptian team, which is one of the possible rivals of the palm trees in the semifinal (the other is the Monterrey, from Mexico), argued that it could be extremely short of several of its holders and asked for the postponement of the event.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

That’s because there will practically be a clash of dates between the Club World Cup and the African Nations Cup, a traditional national team tournament that is scheduled for the beginning of next year.

The African Cup is scheduled for January 9th to February 6th, which means that if Egypt advances to the final, which has a good chance of happening, several Al-Ahly athletes, who form the basis of the national team, will may lose the duel against Monterrey at the Worlds.

In addition to seven athletes from the Egyptian national team, the giant from Cairo may still be without Allied Dieng, from Mali, and Ali Maalou, from Tunisia, who will also be at the African Cup of Nations.

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy Valeriano Di Domenico/FIFA via Getty Images

O UOL he also emphasizes that, despite Al-Ahly’s tradition in the tournament, FIFA must reject the request and keep the club competition taking place between January 3rd and 12th.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The main argument behind the scenes of the entity that governs world football is that the dates pleased Conmebol and Uefa, which are the two most influential Confederations.

Conmebol liked the dates because it will be able to organize the Recopa Sudamericana, between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, between the end of February and the beginning of March.

Uefa, on the other hand, did not receive major complaints from the Chelsea, which will be in the dispute for the Premier League and from the octaves of champions.