Pre-sale beats Ultimatum

The pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Return Home hit the pre-sale of Avengers: Endgame in the United States. The web guy’s success is so great, that the film even surpassed other titles in a few hours. The information is from the deadline.

In two hours, the film even surpassed the first day of pre-sale of Black Widow which held the record for best box office in the Marvel in the pandemic. The friend from the neighborhood played his previous films, in addition to the sequel trilogy of Star Wars in the country.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

