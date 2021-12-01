Precatório: government leader says PEC budget slack will be used only for social spending | Policy

The rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios and government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), informed this Tuesday (30) that he will make a new change in the text to “stamping” the gap to be opened in the 2022 Budget.

The change should define that the approximately R$ 106 billion additional in the budget, generated by the PEC, will be used only for mandatory expenses and expenses with social security, social assistance and social programs – such as the R$ 400 Aid Brazil.

Bezerra Coelho decided to change the text in an attempt to win votes from the opposition – which points to the electoral purpose of Auxílio Brasil and the PEC dos Precatórios.

“Stamping is not good, everyone is on the path of ‘unstamping everything.’ But as there is a doubt that the government can use it for electoral purposes, to be able to comfort those who want to vote but think this is an important point, we are willing to move forward. [Vota] today. Pacheco accepted, agreed, he’s going to vote today,” explained Bezerra.

The text has already been approved by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) and can be appreciated this Tuesday by the plenary of the Senate. Anyway, as it underwent significant changes, the proposed amendment to the Constitution will have to go back to the Chamber’s analysis. See below:

PEC dos Precatórios is approved by 16 votes to 10 in the CCJ of the Senate

The agreement to change the text came after the leader met with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who called the change in the content of the PEC “welcome”.

“Look, having this idea regarding this definition of budget allocation from this fiscal space, I think it’s a welcome idea, the rapporteur, senator Fernanda Bezerra assimilated the idea well. It was an evolution of the Senate and this being the expression of the majority of the Senate, we are going to approve it in this sense. I even think it could be very interesting to be able to guarantee the good use of public resources related to the public budget,” stated Pacheco.

‘The alterations to the PEC of the Precatório were insufficient’, says Alessandro Vieira

The version of the PEC approved by the CCJ this Tuesday:

limits the annual payment of court orders – federal debts recognized by the Courts – generating a space of R$ 43.2 billion;

changes the inflation calculation period that readjusts the spending ceiling, opening up a budget slack of R$43.8 billion.

According to the text that came out of the commission, only the space opened in the 2022 Budget by the second amendment (of the ceiling rule) would go to these mandatory expenditures and to social programs.

With this, the amount that should be released for other expenses from the reduction in the payment of court orders would be released for the government to apply in other areas – for example, in parliamentary amendments or in salary readjustments for civil servants.

If the text is changed and approved as announced by Bezerra Coelho, the entire budget space generated by the PEC will be linked to: