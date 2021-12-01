Presenter is not invited to Record’s secret friend and generates climax | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Geraldo Luís is cut from Record’s secret friend

The presenter Geraldo Luís, known for running RecordTV’s “Balanço Geral”, was excluded from the channel’s secret friend, “Família Record”, at the end of the year. The information comes from journalist Vladimir Alves, from “A Tarde é Sua”.

This Tuesday (30), the columnist told Sonia Abrão’s show that a possible fight backstage took Geraldo out of the year-end attraction. “His name wasn’t on the list, he’s not invited and he won’t participate. This year, the personality [Geraldo] was left out and is releasing the dogs on the internet. There was a boxwood that was not confirmed by a fight,” he began.

“How much rejection (…) The enemy is someone with power. Record, there’s still time to go back. This is a boycott, it’s ugly. It’s not justified. It hurts too much and Geraldo Luís doesn’t deserve it”, analyzed Sonia Abrão, who was shocked by the news.

On social networks, Geraldo Luís posted several indirect comments this Tuesday (30th). “Avoid pulling bags, they pull rugs and even you from the stairs. Good morning life”, wrote the presenter of the General Balance Sheet.

The recording of the secret friend of the “Family Record” will be on Saturday (4) and Sunday (5). Geraldo used to participate in the attraction of “Hoje em Dia”.