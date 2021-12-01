Product prices rise 2.16% when leaving factories in October

The Producer Price Index (IPP), which measures the change in the prices of industrialized products, as they leave the factories, registered inflation of 2.16% in October this year. The rate is higher than the 0.25% of September this year, but lower than the 3.41% of October last year. The data was released today (1st) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

With the result of October, the IPP accumulates inflation rates of 26.57% in the first ten months of the year and 28.83% in 12 months.


In October, 22 of the 24 industrial activities surveyed had high prices. The two sectors that showed deflation (price drop) were mining and quarrying (-2.18%) and pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (-2.87%).

Among the products that had inflation, the highlights were petroleum refining and alcohol products (7.14%), other chemical products (6.38%), metallurgy (2.82%) and food (0.75%) .

Among the four major categories of use, the highest price increase was observed among intermediate goods, that is, industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (2.94%), followed by capital goods, that is, used machinery and equipment in the productive sector (1.72%), by semi and non-durable consumer goods (0.94%) and by durable consumer goods (0.93%).

