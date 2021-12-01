PS Plus December 2021: Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

December’s PlayStation Plus monthly games will throw you into glittering fantasy universes and dark worlds, where you’ll battle merciless enemies. You can be the hero or the villain, but don’t waste time: explore the loots and fights of Godfall, the careful combat of Mortal Shell or the evil of Lego DC Super Villains. All games will be available from Tuesday, December 7th.

PlayStation Plus members will have until Monday, January 3rd to add these titles, plus three bonus PS VR games to their game libraries.

Let’s get to know each game a little more.

Godfall: Challenger Edition | PS5 & PS4

Godfall is a loot and fight game set in a brilliant fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on the adventure of this fantasy action RPG that uses high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they search for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat wicked enemies. The Challenger Edition focuses on three modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials. All are endgame-level content, but you’ll immediately be equipped with a variety of lethal weapons and skill points, which allow you to team up with up to two other players* in co-op. Perfect your build and destroy your enemies. Challenger Edition co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall, and allows cross-play between generations. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition at any time to gain access to the Godfall and Fire & Darkness campaigns.

LEGO DC Super-Villains | PS4

Good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC Lego adventure to become the greatest villain that ever lived in the universe. Players will create an all-new supervillain and play like him throughout the game, unleashing evil and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience in the DC universe, the Justice League disappeared, leaving the protection of the Earth to its colleagues, who proclaimed themselves as the “Justice Union”. It’s up to you and a crazy bunch of misfits to discover the intentions of Earth’s new and strange would-be superheroes. With the presence of famous DC supervillains: The Joker, Harlequin and countless others from the League of Injustice, players will chart an epic adventure.

Deadly Shell | PS4

Mortal Shell is a relentless, in-depth action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the rest of humanity withers and rots, fiery enemies swarm through the ruins. With survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts, they spare no one. Find hidden shrines of devoted followers and discover their true purpose.

PS VR Games**

Three PS VR bonus titles are still available for you to add to your game library, continuing the PS VR fifth anniversary celebration. Survive the horrors aboard a procedurally generated spacecraft in The Persistence, take on zombies in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and demonstrate your swordplay skills in the roguelike Until You Fall. These three games are available until Monday, January 3rd.

The Persistence | PS VR**

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a space colony doomed in the year 2521. Lost, defective and trapped in the inexorable gravity of a black hole, “The Persistence” has a crew turned into terrifying and murderous freaks. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to descend to the deepest decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from falling apart. Gather resources, hone skills and prepare an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror roguelike.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR**

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in the universe of The Walking Dead. Travel through the ruins of undead-infested New Orleans as you fight, flee, scour and survive each day, unraveling the mystery of a city within iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be friends or foes. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be to the people of NOLA?

Until You Fall | PS VR**

Fantasy and synthwave meet in this action-packed sword fighting game for PS VR. Strengthen yourself as you fight in an amazing neon environment and take down magical monstrosities in this rogue lite melee combat. Move your arms and body to the beat of the synthwave soundtrack as you attack, block, cast spells and dodge, advancing farther and farther into a neon fantasy world filled with sinister monsters. Equip yourself with a variety of gameplay-altering weapons as you continue to gain strength and attack the monstrosities that lurk across this mysterious world.

Last chance to download the monthly PlayStation Plus games for November

PlayStation Plus members: this is a reminder for you to add Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning to your game library. All three titles will leave PlayStation Plus on Monday, December 6th.

*To use online multiplayer mode, PlayStation Plus subscription required. PlayStation Plus has a recurring subscription fee, which is automatically charged until canceled. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms

**PS VR headset, PS Camera for PS4 console and PS4 or PS5 console are required to use VR functionality. PS5 console owners need a PlayStation Camera adapter to use PS VR on their PlayStation 5 console (no purchase required. Click on here for details). DS4 wireless controller is recommended. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall require PS VR and PS Move controls.