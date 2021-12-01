Public Ministry explains accusation against Eduardo Costa for embezzlement

Cantor ‘gained an illicit advantage’ by omitting during a purchase contract that a property he would give as payment was the subject of lawsuits

Reproduction/Instagram/eduardocosta/01.12.2021 Eduardo Costa faces a denunciation of embezzlement in court



The singer Eduardo Costa was denounced to the court by the Minas Gerais Public Ministry (MPMG) for the crime of embezzlement. After the matter became public, the ministerial body decided to give details of what happened. In a note sent to Young pan, the MPMG explained in the complaint filed against Edson Vander da Costa Batista, the artist’s given name, and his brother-in-law, Gustavo Caetano da Silva, “requires the condemnation of the two to pay moral damages for compensation to the victims”. In 2015, during a negotiation for the purchase and sale of a house in the amount of R$9 million, located in Bairro Bandeirantes, in Belo Horizonte, Eduardo, who gave a property as part of the payment, purposely omitted that this property was litigious, or that is, it is the target of lawsuits.

In the complaint filed by the MPMG, it was described that the singer “gained an illicit advantage, to the detriment of the victims”. The disputed property is located in a region known as Fazenda Engenho da Serra, in Capitólio, and is valued at R$5.6 million. Gustavo, partner of the singer at EC13 Promoções Ltda, which owns the property, was also denounced, as he had actively participated in the negotiation of the purchase and sale agreement and, like the artist, omitted information about the property to “obtain illicit advantage” .

According to MPMG, the property that Eduardo gave as part of the payment was involved in a repossession lawsuit filed by Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A and a public civil action filed by the Federal Public Ministry in the Federal Court of Passos. The victims, however, only found out about this after buying the property, without the definitive deed. At that time, the house in Belo Horizonte had already been renamed to Eduardo. After finding out about the actions, the victims went to Gustavo to try to undo the deal, but they couldn’t.