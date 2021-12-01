Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as Its New Top-of-the-Line Mobile Platform

On the first day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Qualcomm made official its new mobile platform aimed at high-end cell phones: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It consists of a reformulation in the name of the series of chips, expected for the past few weeks. The highlights are the advances in support for 5G, camera compatibility and performance for both games and Artificial Intelligence. You can check the details below.

Connectivity

For connectivity, Qualcomm promises the most advanced mobile platform on the fifth-generation mobile network. That’s because the presence of the Snapdragon X65 5G modem allows you to reach download speeds that can reach 10 Gigabit per second. As for wireless broadband internet, there is Qualcomm FastConnect 6900, which supports speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies. The semiconductor developer claims that the component will allow smoother, more fluid performance in apps and games, even with multiple devices connected on the same network.

cameras

Snapdragon Sight technology brings to this chipset the first 18-bit ISP created for mobile devices. It is capable of capturing up to 4000 times more data through the camera than its predecessor. In practice, this means improvements in dynamic range, color and contrast. The capture speed could still reach 3.2 gigapixels per second. The new Snapdragon 8 will also have a separate fourth ISP, focused on allowing the camera to run with low power consumption. The intention here is to use it for facial recognition when unlocking the screen, for example. In videos, the hardware will enable recordings in 8K resolution with HDR and HDR10+, in order to carry over a billion colors. Another new feature is the feature called bokeh engine, an engine which provides a kind of portrait mode for filming.

Artificial Intelligence

The platform’s Artificial Intelligence is backed by the seventh-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, for higher performance, and the Qualcomm Hexagon processor, which delivers twice as fast tensor accelerator and twice as much shared memory compared to its predecessor. In practice, this will allow professional-quality image capture through Leica Leitz Look’s built-in smart filters, in addition to having an AI based on natural language processing, in order to serve as a personal assistant and analyze your notifications. The company also worked with Sonde Health to accelerate Artificial Intelligence models that can analyze voice patterns and determine risk for health problems such as asthma, depression and even Covid-19. To top it off, there is a new always-enabled system powered by the third generation of Sensing Hub, with the purpose of processing more transmitted data with less energy.

gaming

When it comes to gaming, Qualcomm has added more than 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. They are responsible for delivering more responsiveness and fluidity, color-rich scenes and HDR, as well as desktop capability to run games. The new Adreno GPU also promises gaming improvements, from a 30% boost in graphics rendering capability to a 25% power-saving improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also comes with features that promise to generate twice as many frames with the same energy expenditure and provide finer control for developers to improve the performance of their productions.

Sound

On the sound side, there are mainly three technologies to enhance audio. The integration between Bluetooth 5.2 and Snapdragon Sound are responsible for generating both cleaner music and voice. Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology provides CD-quality wireless sound, meaning no loss of quality. This chipset will be the first to deliver LE Audio features such as streaming, stereo recording and voice feedback in games.

security

Another important segment is security, to keep users’ personal data protected. A first in the line is a dedicated trust management mechanism in order to achieve greater security, particularly in permissions for applications and services. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will further pioneer Android Ready SE, a new standard for digital car keys and driver’s licenses, and will support iSIM, an integrated carrier chip to connect to the mobile network without the need for a SIM card.





