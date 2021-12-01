‘Rachadinha’: 2nd STF Panel rejects MP’s appeal and maintains Flávio Bolsonaro’s forum | Policy

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) rejected this Tuesday (30), by 3 votes to 1, an action by the Public Ministry of Rio and, therefore, kept the privileged forum for senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in the case of “cracks”.

The so-called “cracks” consist in the practice of confiscation, by parliamentarians, of part of the salaries of their cabinet advisors.

The case had been waiting, for almost a year and a half, for the Supreme Court’s decision.

In June of last year, a decision by the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio recognized Flávio Bolsonaro’s right to privileged jurisdiction in the case because he was a state deputy at the time of the facts.

With this decision, the process went from the first to the second instance, that is, to the TJ Special Body. Until then, first instance judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court, was responsible for the action.

The Public Ministry of Rio appealed to the STF because it understood that this decision contradicted the Court’s understanding that restricted the privileged forum to cases related to the mandate or exercise of the position.

According to investigators from the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ), there is jurisprudence in higher courts defining that the forum ends when the term ends. And since Flávio Bolsonaro is no longer a state deputy, the case should have remained at the lower court.

In this month of November, the Superior Court of Justice annulled all the decisions taken by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro in the beginning of the investigations in the case of the “rachadinhas”. Afterwards, the court decided that the investigation can only proceed with a new complaint.

STJ decides that investigation of the alleged crack in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office will only be able to proceed after a new complaint

Most ministers understood that the action presented by the MP in Rio was unreasonable because the prosecutors missed the deadline to appeal to the TJ in Rio.

The ministers also understood that there was no violation of the new rules established by the Supreme because the thesis did not apply to the so-called crossed mandates, when a congressman leaves a Legislative House to exercise a mandate in another.

The case’s rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes stated that the TJ’s understanding did not violate the new forum rule established by the Supreme Court.

“Regardless of whether we agree with the position of the TJ in Rio, what is under debate is whether the authority of the STF was violated. Since the decision was handed down, the scope of the modification of the jurisprudence has not been clear”, he said.

The minister also pointed out procedural problems, such as the fact that the MP missed the deadline to appeal to the TJ in Rio.

“There was a missed deadline to appeal. This procedural situation suggests that the MP seeks a procedural path considered illegitimate to reform the decision”.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski stated that the restriction of privileged jurisdiction set by the Supreme Court does not reach crossed mandates, as in the case of Flávio Bolsonaro. The minister also pointed out procedural problems for the MP’s action to be upheld.

“There is no consolidated impediment in this house regarding the so-called crossed mandates,” he said.

Minister Nunes Marques agreed with both colleagues.

Minister Edson Fachin was the only one to vote to overthrow Flávio’s forum and return the case to the first instance.

According to the minister, the TJ of Rio was based on an old understanding, overturned by the Supreme Court, which preserved the forum provided for at the time the alleged criminal practice took place.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Maria Caetana Cintra Santos defended the rejection of the action of the MP in Rio. According to her, the MP in Rio itself established that it is up to the State Attorney General to act in criminal matters involving Flávio, which confirms the forum in the second instance.

“In this case, a senator was a parliamentarian and remains a parliamentarian. We don’t have former parliamentarians”, said Maria Caetana.

“The singularities of the case at hand are obvious. Finally, a supervening and decisive fact must be considered: on June 17, 2021, the MPRJ’s Sub-Attorney General’s Office approved an opinion that resolved the doubt of criminal attribution. It concludes the Attorney General’s role to officiate pieces of information in the face of the senator. Considering the one and indivisible nature of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the present complaint was found to have been emptied of its object, because the head of the Rio de Janeiro institution acts before the correlated Court of Justice and not in the first degree of Justice”, added the assistant attorney.