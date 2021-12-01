Rafinha’s visit to Flamengo training on the eve of the game against Grêmio bothered Renato Gaúcho

Flamengo’s arrival in Montevideo for the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras was filled with controversy. That’s because the fans didn’t buy the tie against Grêmio 2-2, in Porto Alegre, after winning 2-0 and with one more player on the field.

Some fans even accused Renato Gaúcho of having turned in the match, which made the coach very angry. The coach was asked during the press conference after a loss to Palmeiras, if he had “made it easier” for Grêmio, who are fighting relegation.

“Look, this is the kind of question that offends me. We have to be careful. In this case, you are disrespecting the professional, in your case. Now, I repeat, it’s a question that offends any professional”, replied the indignant technician.

The rumors caused a lot of irritation to the coach, who days before showed annoyance when Rafinha, a former Flamengo player and currently at Grêmio, paid a visit to the red-black squad during training on the eve of the match against Tricolor Gaucho.

The Flamengo coach at the time was not aware of the Grêmio full-back visit and found the situation uncomfortable. The next day, Flamengo drew 2-2 with Tricolor Gaucho, leaving the fight for the Brazilian title even more difficult and a bad climate ahead of the Copa Libertadores final.

Now, away from Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho wants to rest a little with his family before listening to proposals from other clubs. At 59 years old, this was his first stint as a coach at Flamengo and lasted just under five months.