Ravi is fired by Christian, returns to the favela and goes hungry · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will live difficult times in Um Lugar ao Sol. The boy will be fired by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) at the behest of Túlio (Daniel Dantas). He will return to live in a shack in the favela and will go hungry when he can’t find a job on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) discovers the truth about her brother-in-law, the man from Goiás will enter the executive’s dirty scheme and will start to embezzle money from Redentor. Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will still give in to the villain’s pressure and fire his best friend.

Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will promise to help the driver, but Ravi’s criminal record, who was wrongfully arrested at the beginning of the series, will be an obstacle when it comes to getting a new job position.

Contrary to Chris’ decisions, Joy’s boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) will fall out with his friend, leave the apartment he borrows and live in a shack in the favela with his partner and son. The street tagger will not like the boy’s decision.

Self-interested, the young woman will disappear for days and leave her son with Ravi, who will still spend her savings to free a friend of her beloved from jail. The good guy will also appear in several sequences, receiving “no” in job offers and traveling from sunrise to sunset, hungry, looking for an opportunity.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

