Real Digital: Central Bank assesses use of Brazil’s ‘cryptocurrency’

This Tuesday (30), the central bank and the National Federation of Central Bank Servants Associations (Fenasbac) announced the new edition of the “LIFT Lab Challenge”, this time aimed at the creation of Real Digital. The event will have its activities starting on January 10, 2022, when new projects can be submitted by companies and legal entities to be approved by the responsible entities.

What does Real Digital look for?

The objective of the project is to design a Minimally Viable Product (MVP) for the development and use cases of Real Digital, which will subsequently be used to benefit the National Financial System. The “open to the public” format adopted allows legal entities and companies to submit project proposals with practical, safe features and capable of interacting with other existing payment methods, in a voluntary and democratic manner.

Among the various expected requirements, evaluators highlight smart payments features such as:

Delivery against payment (DvP) for digital assets, which protects the participants of a transaction from eventual failures in digital or “tokenized” environments;

(DvP) for digital assets, which protects the participants of a transaction from eventual failures in digital or “tokenized” environments; Payment against Payment (PvP), dealing specifically with the exchange between currencies, the Internet of Things (IoT) and provides traditional transaction or machine-to-machine resolution;

(PvP), dealing specifically with the exchange between currencies, the Internet of Things (IoT) and provides traditional transaction or machine-to-machine resolution; decentralized finance (DeFi) which will use Real Digital as a basis, in addition to complying with national supervisory standards;

Real Digital seeks to facilitate financial transactions in the daily lives of Brazilians. (Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

In addition, there is also preference for other desired factors, such as: payment solutions in the format offline, dispensing the use of an Internet connection; capacity of interoperability with other payment systems, whether for retail or wholesale transactions; capacity of scalability; and the data privacy used by the solution, as required by current legislation.

development schedule

Projects can be submitted to the event until February 11, 2022, when the registration deadline will close and the evaluation stage will begin. The proposals selected by the Central Bank and Fenasbac will be announced on March 4, 2022 and will enter the acceleration process on the 28th of the same month, which should last until July 2022.

At the end of the stage, the final results will be disclosed and presented to the banks, fintechs and payment institutions.

Is it a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin?

Although it can rely on a blockchain technology — as suggested by Fábio Araújo, coordinator of the Real Digital project at the Central Bank — it is safe to say that Real Digital will not be comparable to Bitcoin or any other alternative cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum.

This is due to the format of development of the new digital currency, centralized and audited by entities linked to the government — characteristics that mean, in short, the opposite of what is desired by cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Another key difference is the behavior itself. Digital Real price, fully backed by its traditional “low volatility” version.

It remains to wait for the development of the projects to check more details about Real Digital.