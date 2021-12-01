Rebeca is abandoned by Felipe and hides disappointment · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will discover that Felipe (Gabriel Leone) is moving to Paris in Um Lugar ao Sol. The former model will hide her disappointment from Bela (Bruna Martins), who will be the devil’s messenger. The young woman doesn’t even suspect that her friend’s mother is the woman with whom the boy fell in love in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Andrea Beltrão’s character fell in love with the boyfriend of Cecília’s best friend (Fernanda Marques). In addition to taking rowing lessons with the “boy”, Santiago’s firstborn (José de Abreu) ​​received an unexpected kiss from the Psychology student, but refused to pursue the relationship any further.

Rebeca still went through a tight skirt when Bela decided to tell about her breakup. According to the teenager, Felipe would have fallen in love with another woman. “He said he met someone else. Of course, nowadays we meet a thousand people a day. Internet is hell. The offer is huge, varied, and I’m just one,” said the young woman.

In scene that will aired this Friday (3) , she will learn that the man 30 years younger will embark for a season in France. The rich woman will be forced to give reason to Ilana (Mariana Lima), who so advised her not to get involved.

Before leaving, Felipe will send a gift to Túlio’s wife (Daniel Dantas). Cecília will open the package and find a song written for her mother and a love note. She will accuse Rebeca of having seduced the boy to elevate his ego.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: