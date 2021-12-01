Redmi Note 11T 5G debuts with 6.6″ screen and Dimensity 810 – Everything in Technology

Redmi has made official its newest smartphone in the Indian market, the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The device is built around a 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display also supports 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 11T 5G comes equipped with a dual camera configuration. The main lens takes 50MP photos, while the secondary sensor is an 8MP ultrawide one. In addition, it includes a side-mounted biometric reader for added device security.

The Dimensity 810 chipset is responsible for the performance alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM memory and 64GB/128GB of internal space. There is also support for next generation 5G networks, Dual Sim and stereo audio. In addition, the large 5,000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

Screen: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 810

GPU:

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Native storage: 64GB / 128GB

Back camera: 50MP + 8MP

Frontal camera: 16MP

Drums: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging support

Operational system: Android 11

Others: 5G, side mounted digital player, stereo sound, dual SIM.

The new Redmi Note 11T 5T will be available in India on December 7th with prices starting at INR 16,999 (around R$1,279).