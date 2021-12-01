Reinaldo explains tears in victory and already screams for the Atlético-MG title: “It’s just a question of echoing” | athletic-mg

The majesty walks beside the subjects, and weeps with the plebs. Where he reigned, he could not hold back his tears. You can no longer run, dribble, shoot, score goals. But the last goal of Atlético-MG, last Sunday, was Reinaldo, incarnated in Hulk. The fist clenched in the celebration of the victory against Fluminense made the top scorer of the Brazilian take the emotion out of the top scorer at Rooster. “Unforgettable,” says the King.

The eternal shirt 9 of Atlético arrived at the club 50 years ago, in September 1971. He was 14 years old, had a baby tooth, when he was already training with the Brazilian champions of that year. Half a century later, he, more than anyone, feels (finally) twice national champion.

– Atlético almost, almost twice champion. Is unforgettable. I already shouted “it’s champion”, already! But it still hasn’t echoed (laughs)

1 of 3 Reinaldo Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo Reinaldo Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo

There were 15 years at Atlético, between his professional debut and his departure in 1985. Countless championships played, twice national runner-up. First in 1977, top scorer with 28 goals in 18 games. Average that no one has achieved. It was the best team, which lost on penalties to São Paulo, when the King was punished by the STJD with suspension for an expulsion that occurred months before. The first injustice.

King, this title of Atlético-MG will also be yours, my friend

In 1980, Atlético built the greatest team in its history. I brought Éder, Chicao, Straw. There were João Leite, Luizinho, Cerezo and Reinaldo. He also found the great Flamengo de Zico. But, at Maracanã, injured, Reinaldo scored two goals. And he gave the third to Palhinha, who would be right in Raul’s face. An impediment marked in a grotesque way, to the revolt of all Alvinegros on the field. Reinaldo delayed the collection and came the expulsion. The second injustice.

2 of 3 Reinaldo was twice Brazilian runner-up — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Reinaldo was twice Brazilian runner-up — Photo: Fred Ribeiro