‘Renato is sterile’ · TV News

Not knowing that Christian (Cauã Reymond) stole Renato (Cauã Reymond’s) life, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) has in her hands a proof capable of unmasking the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol. The dead playboy became sterile in adolescence and could not getting Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) pregnant on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The dondoca revealed to the fake Renato in the second chapter (29) . “Remember that endless rest you used to have when you were 16? When you had mumps? The fact is that the disease left some sequelae”, said the dondoca when telling about the sterility to the supposed heir.

Worried, the fake Renato pretended to remember the episode and even blamed Barbara for betraying him so that Elenice would not suspect the poor twin’s farce: “Bárbara got pregnant with a child supposedly mine and you didn’t think it was time to come talk to me? “, lied the protagonist.

The dondoca explained that, as Renato had already had extramarital affairs, it was not up to her to reveal that the character played by Alinne Moraes became pregnant by someone else.

However, Elenice is one of the few characters who has always known that the son she adopted had a twin brother. He might as well start getting the flea behind his ear.

The author Lícia Manzo left between the lines that the clarification of this pregnancy of the preppy will be for later. She made it easy for Elenice to keep her mouth shut at Um Lugar ao Sol, since Barbara can no longer have children. Without a new pregnancy, the bankrupt madame cannot go back to this subject for nothing.

Christian was bombarded with the news

What is sterility?

According to human reproduction specialist Nilo Frantz, sterility is defined as the absolute inability to procreate. As in the case of Renato, who had mumps as a child, and Barbara, who suffered an infection in the uterus after the birth of her child.

The cause of sterility can also be attributed to both the female and male reproductive systems. Sterility can happen, for example, in women who are born without the uterus or need to have it removed due to health problems. Or when the man has a lack of sperm production or deficient and poor quality sperm production.

The doctor also explains that, unlike infertility, there is no treatment that can help infertile people to have biological children in a natural way.

The solution to having children in the case of sterility is to replace the problem, whether the uterus or sperm. “More specific treatments for sterility, such as a replacement uterus, in which the process of fertilization takes place in the uterus of an anonymous woman, or family, can be a solution depending on the case,” concluded Frantz.

As Christian and Renato are identical twins and have the same DNA, the differences between the two, such as sterility, will make the difference when it comes to tearing off the mask of the anti-hero played by Cauã Reymond.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

