Rent inflation slows down to 17.89% in 12 months

According to information released this Monday (29) by the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) stood at 0.02% in November. This occurred after rent inflation registered an increase of 0.64% in October. Based on this result, the index rose by 16.77% in the year and 17.89% in 12 months. The value shows a deceleration compared to October, when the rate was 21.73% in the period of 1 year.

In November 2020, rent inflation had risen 3.28%, and accumulated a 24.52% increase in 12 months. HINovember’s GP-M was below the median of estimates 22 consultancies and financial institutions consulted by Valor Data, 0.38%. The result of rent inflation close to stability in November was, in particular, due to deflation in wholesale prices. This practically offset the rise in consumer prices. According to André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices: “Despite the increases registered for diesel (6.61% to 9.96%) and gasoline (2.79% to 10.17%) at the refinery, the declines in the prices of large commodities – especially iron ore (- 8.47% to -15.15%), soybeans (-0.18% to -2.85%) and corn (-4.52% to -5%) – favored the maintenance of producer inflation in negative territory ”. Rent inflation is a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as real estate leases. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also considers the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs. Composition of the IGP-M in November O Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) , which weighs 60% in the composition of the IGP-M, dropped 0.29% in November, after rising 0.53% in October.

, which weighs 60% in the composition of the IGP-M, dropped 0.29% in November, after rising 0.53% in October. Consumer Price Index (CPI ), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, it changed 0.93% in November, against 1.05% in October.

), with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, it changed 0.93% in November, against 1.05% in October. O National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, it was 0.71% in November, against a rate of 0.80% in October. According to the FGV, the main upward pressures for consumers in November were: gasoline (7.14%), ethanol (9.15%), tomatoes (14.14%), bottle gas ( 2.75%) and potatoes (14.23%).

