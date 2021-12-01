Research on HIV subtypes indicates relevance of tailored prevention

Souto (in green), from UFSCar, during his stay with Osório’s group (in white) – Credit: Disclosure

Scientific article published this Monday (11/29) in the journal Scientific Reports, from the group nature (accessible at www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-02428-3), provides new explanations for the geographic differences in the distribution of strains – or subtypes – that cause the most HIV infections in the world. The work, together with previous investigations, indicates that we cannot view the HIV pandemic as equal across the world and in different socioeconomic contexts, recommending research and prevention and treatment practices that consider local and regional specificities.



The research was carried out in a partnership between the Department of Medicine (DMed) of the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) and the School of Medicine of the University of Minho (UMinho). The group studied subtypes B and C, which are more widespread throughout the world, with B being more prevalent in Europe and North America and C in South Africa, Ethiopia and India. In Brazil, the southern region of the country is dominated by subtype C, with the other regions showing a higher prevalence of subtype B.



Through different Bioinformatics tools, information from more than 2,500 people with HIV in Brazil was analyzed, with clinical data and viral sequences collected before the start of treatment. Nuno Osório, coordinator of the study at UMinho, highlights the particularity of the Brazilian context, which allowed for comparison and, thus, the identification of important differences between subtypes B and C. “Brazil combines regions that are bordering and have different prevalences of these subtypes This, together with the good level of information that it is possible to collect at the national level, allowed the opportunity to create this work, and conditions of this kind do not exist in many places in the world”, he says. “Most scientific research is focused on subtype B – as it is the most prevalent in Europe and North America – but the results will not always necessarily apply to subtype C, the most common in the developing world,” he adds.



The analysis showed that both subtypes are capable of achieving high viral loads in untreated infected people, but subtype B more rapidly causes immune deficiency than does C. In doing so, the researchers suggest that subtype C may benefit from longer asymptomatic periods. long to maximize your transmission.



The differences do not stop there. Subtype C is also more frequent in women and young people, and may be more adapted to these hosts or to transmission routes involving men and women or women and children, which justifies the construction of specific public prevention policies, so that they can be more effective. The researchers point out that not only the characteristics of the virus, but also cultural and socioeconomic aspects, must be considered when designing these policies.



“Understanding cultural and social issues, their relationship with the mode of HIV transmission and how much this mode of transmission can influence the prevalence of each subtype has important implications for public policy”, notes Bernardino Geraldo Alves Souto, from UFSCar, highlighting above all gender asymmetries as a possible explanation for the prevalence of type C in southern Brazil. The researcher, who worked as a doctor in this region, states that a culture of submission by women and the naturalization of extramarital relationships for men can favor the transmission of the subtype more adapted to the transmission route between men and women – and, consequently, from women to the baby -, while in regions with greater tolerance to sexual relationships between men, for example, the prevalent subtype is B, as is the case in the Southeast region.



Another factor to consider is the occurrence, especially in less urbanized regions, of the practice of cross-breastfeeding, which increases the risks of mother-to-child transmission, especially in areas where the prevalence of subtype C infections involving women is proportionally higher.



Thus, based on the results presented, the researchers point out the importance of public policies that seek even more the protection of women in scenarios dominated by subtype C, with prevention campaigns, early diagnosis and treatment policies, and also special care with the pregnancy-puerperium cycle. “The differences we pointed out can help to focus the priorities of policies that already exist, but can be improved based on this knowledge”, says Osório.



Souto, from UFSCar, highlights that the Portuguese group’s knowledge of different aspects of Bioinformatics was essential to the possibility of carrying out the work. In the same direction, Osório values ​​the possibility of accessing Brazilian databases and, above all, the relevance of knowledge about the local reality in the possibility of interpreting the results found. “Collaboration was fundamental for the work to be done. None of the groups could have done this alone, it is a very good complement of knowledge, techniques and experiences”, concludes Osório.

