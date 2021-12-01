‘Rest of life together’ · TV News

Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) will decide to come forward to Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in “More Life, Better!”. The boy will open up about his feelings when the pole dancer proposes that the two sleep together before she turns herself in to the police on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “FORwe can stay the rest of our lives together“, will say the singer, all in love.

In the chapter this Wednesday (1st), the daughter of Juca (Fabio Herford) will go after the crush to say goodbye after being convinced by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to hand over the dollars and present herself to the authorities for the theft of her suitcase at the airport.

Afraid of being trapped, the young woman will appear at Murilo’s house to fulfill her last wish. “Apart from my father, you must be the only person who really likes me. I want to stay with you until tomorrow morning”, will say Cora’s ex-partner (Valentina Bandeira).

“Why until tomorrow morning? For me we can spend the rest of our lives together”, Murilo will say. “Because there is a possibility that tomorrow morning I will go to jail”, laments one of the survivors of the encounter with Death (A. Maia).

Meanwhile, Cora will guide Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) to set up a boat to surprise the fake flight attendant. The bitch will come up with a plan so that the twins can intercept the suitcase of dollars when Flavia is about to turn herself in to the police.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

