Return to shareholders is the focus, says director

The mining company’s focus will continue to be its shareholder return policy, while increasing its production capacity, according to the new executive director for Finance and Investor Relations at Vale (VALE3), Gustavo Pimenta. The declaration was made during the “Day Valley“, the company’s investors day, which takes place this Monday (29).

The executive highlighted, in his presentation, that the company returned US$ 20.1 billion to investors this year until the third quarter, a calculation that considers the ordinary and extraordinary dividends paid, in addition to share buyback programs. This represented 90% of free cash flow in the period.

Pimenta also said that in the next 12 to 18 months the company will have important events to “unlock value” of the company for shareholders, such as the progress in repairing Brumadinho, the decommissioning of dams, the increase in iron ore production capacity in 30 million tons and copper, up to 40 thousand tons.

“If we can deliver efficiently, we can increase shareholder value in a very significant way,” said Pimenta, during his presentation at Vale Day.

The executive also mentioned a cost reduction program at Vale with the potential to save US$ 500 million with the prevention of inflation costs in the first 12 months and savings of US$ 1 billion, in the period of 12 to 24 months, through savings fixed costs and efficiency investments.

In addition, Pimenta showed that the portfolio simplification The mining company will reduce the company’s cash consumption as of 2022. He mentions, for example, the conclusion of the sale of the base metals unit Vale Nova Caledônia (VNC), located in the South Pacific island, to Trafigura. Another example is the return of Samarco’s operation in December of last year.

Vale disburses US$ 300 million per year to decharacterize the dams

Pimenta said that the disbursement for the decharacterization of the dams reaches US$ 300 million or US$ 350 million per year. During Vale Day, in New York, he said that this amount is what can be expected even for the next decade.

Vale announced today that it has completed the works of mischaracterization from dyke 5 of the Pontal dam, in Itabira, Minas Gerais. According to the company, the upstream dam no longer has the function of storing tailings.

In July, the Valley had defaced the Fernandinho dam, in Nova Lima, in Belo Horizonte. According to the company, 4 structures in Minas Gerais and 3 in Pará were defaced and reintegrated into the environment. Vale has another 23 upstream structures to be eliminated, all in Minas Gerais.

(With information from the State Agency)