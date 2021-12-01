Revelations, Giovani and Gabriel Silva “interview” and celebrate goals by Palmeiras professional | palm trees

On the way out for halftime, they had the opportunity to interview each other on the Premiere broadcast.

Gabriel Silva and Giovani in an interview between Cuiabá x Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction

Gabriel Silva asked Giovani about the feeling of having scored his first goal for Palmeiras.

– I thought it would be great, but it’s been an amazing night for me. I recently lost my grandma. I told her to hold back a bit to see me playing pro. Unfortunately she is not here, but she is very happy there in heaven – said Giovani, who also questioned his teammate about the goal scored in the first half.

Highlights: Cuiabá 1 x 2 Palmeiras, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão 2021

– I’m happy (for the goal), I’ve been working a lot. The first time I went up I was really looking forward to scoring a goal, but now I’ve changed my mind, I’m calmer in front of the goal and I’m happy. I wanted to dedicate the goal to my uncle too, who is in heaven – replied Gabriel Silva.

With the starters starting their holidays in the coming days, again many boys should appear on the Palmeiras team in the final two rounds of the Brasileirão. Exception made to Gabriel Veron, sent off after taking his shirt off in celebration of the third goal. He is embezzled against Athletico-PR, next Monday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada.

The Voice of the Fans - Leandro Bocca: "The massacre was so bad that I thought it was Flamengo"

