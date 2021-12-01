Ribeirão: Patient with covid is tested to detect a new variant

Saúde investigates a possible case of the omicron variant in Ribeirão – Photo: Ilustrativa/Pixabay

The Municipality of Ribeirão Preto reported this Tuesday, November 30, that a patient with covid-19 who was admitted to a hospital in the city is undergoing a test to detect the presence of the new omicron variant.

The Municipal Health Department informed, through a note sent to acidade on, that the patient’s material has already been collected for analysis and that it is awaiting the result to give more details of the case.

The new variant was identified for the first time on the African continent, but there are already confirmed cases in several European countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), omicron represents a high risk, but there are still doubts about the potential damage that the variant can cause.

What’s different?

In the cases analyzed, it was found that the variant carries dozens of genetic mutations that can affect the rates of contagion and lethality. The WHO, however, stated that there are not enough studies to confirm the properties of the omicron, but that there are already accelerated scientific efforts to study the samples. A team of scientists from South African universities is decoding the omicron genome, along with dozens of other variants of the new coronavirus.

Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Responses and Innovations at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said at a press conference that the omicron variant has “an unusual constellation of mutations”. The Delta variant, for example, had two mutations in relation to the original strain of the new coronavirus, while the omicron has about 50 – 30 of them located in the Spike protein, responsible for infecting healthy cells, explained the Brazilian.

At an emergency meeting held on Friday (26), WHO representatives classified omicron as a variant of concern (VOC) – the same category as the Delta and Gamma variants.

Why omicron?

WHO uses letters of the Greek alphabet to name the important variants of the new coronavirus. The last recorded variant was Mu, which was to be followed by the Greek letters Nu (equivalent to N) and Xi. The letters, however, could cause confusion, as Nu in English is almost identical in pronunciation to the word new. While the letter Xi corresponds to a common name in Asia, especially in China. WHO then decided to skip the two letters. (With information from Agência Brasil)