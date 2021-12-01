Rihanna earns title of national heroine of Barbados

Rihanna was named Barbados’ national heroine during a ceremony that marked the Caribbean island’s break with the British monarchy after nearly 400 years.

Barbados officially became a republic last night, in a ceremony in which Queen Elizabeth II was no longer the island’s head of state.

The singer and businesswoman was congratulated by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who even made a reference to the song “Diamonds” in her speech.

May you continue to shine like a diamond and honor your nation through your works, your actions. said Mottley

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, and grew up in Bridgetown before moving to the United States. With the event held yesterday in Bridgetown, the country has become a republic.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Prince Charles and marked the inauguration of Sandra Mason, until then Governor General of Barbados, as the first president in the history of the Caribbean island.

“The Republic of Barbados has set sail for its maiden voyage,” Mason declared in his inaugural address, acknowledging the “complex, fractured and turbulent world” the country will need to navigate.

“Our nation needs to dream big dreams and fight to make them come true,” he added. The proclamation of the republic ends four centuries of submission to the British throne, including more than 200 years of slavery, abolished only in 1834.

“From the darkest days of our past and the terrible atrocity of slavery that forever stains our history, the people of this island have forged their way with extraordinary steadfastness,” acknowledged Charles.

With around 280,000 inhabitants, Barbados lives mainly from tourism, a sector that was hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic and that depends on British visitors.

However, black movement activists believe that the proclamation of the republic is a first step towards obtaining financial reparations for the more than two centuries of slavery, a period that shaped the deep inequalities seen in the country today.

*With information from AFP and Ansa