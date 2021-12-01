Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, says website

Rumors began to circulate after Rihanna appeared at a celebration in Barbados

This week, the international superstar Rihanna he was once again in his home country Barbados for another celebration, this time to witness the island country cut ties with the British by declaring itself an Independent Republic of the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Mia Mottley not only met the Prince of Wales during the day, but during a ceremony, she recognized Rihanna as the National Hero of Barbados.

The event took place in the star’s hometown of Bridgetown. As expected, Rihanna was the subject of hundreds of photos during the event and with that, fans began to speculate that the singer was pregnant when they noticed a slight increase in the muse’s belly. And now, the MTO News website is claiming that the rumors are true.

Quoting two independent sources in Barbados, the site claims that billionaire singer and businesswoman Rihanna is pregnant with her first child. The publication assumes the father is the artist’s current boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The first source, who saw Rihanna exiting a private jet at the airport in her home country, told MTO News that ‘Rihanna is pregnant, she has a huge belly and it’s showing. I’m so excited.” The news of Rih’s pregnancy quickly began to spread across the tiny Caribbean country – and began to become a trend on Twitter.

Then a second source contacted MTO News with more information about Rihanna’s impending pregnancy. “Employees were informed in their home that it is not allowed to drink or smoke. [Rihanna] is pregnant and wants to bring her baby to a healthy environment.”, said the source of the portal.

Rihanna was glowing throughout the ceremony mentioned above, while appearing to try to hide her belly in some photos, which can be seen in other images.

See photos and a video of the event below: