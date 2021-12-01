Rihanna named national heroine of the Republic of Barbados

In the celebration of the birth of the Republic of Barbados, this Monday (29), the singer Rihanna was one of the greatest honorees and received the title of national heroine of the country, her birthplace.

During the event, which was attended by the Prince Charles, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the crowd: “In the name of a grateful nation, but an even more proud people, we present to you Barbados’ national hero nominee, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and honor your nation through your works, your actions wherever you go,” said Mottley.

By 2018, she had been named ambassador to Barbados.

According to a statement by the Government Information Office of Barbados released at the time, the position gives the celebrity “the specific responsibility to promote education, tourism and investment in the island”.

She also became one of the country’s cultural ambassadors on the Caribbean island in 2008, dedicating herself to promoting the destination with the Ministry of Tourism.

In a move that garnered wide support in the country, Barbados formally severed ties with the British monarchy by becoming a republic nearly 400 years after the first British ship arrived in the easternmost islands of the Caribbean.

