Rihanna rocks by leaving her butt shows in pajama photo – Trends

Rihanna (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer



Rihanna



a star much admired by his millions of fans. With her countless talents, the beauty didn’t just let her surface in the musical area, as she also has her talent for business.

The singer launched an empire of make-up (which has now extended to face care) and a clothing brand that ranges from dresses to, above all, lingerie. But a piece of a new line of pajamas, flannel, is getting the talk on the web.

The controversy is about a cut in the gluteal region in one of the plaid pajama pants that make up the new releases.

According to the brand’s publication, the piece features a classic print with a wild touch. The model can be found in two colors and costs between US$49.95 and US$54.95, equivalent to R$279.83 and R$308.25. The artist drew everyone’s attention to her beautiful curves and the products her brand offers.

Barbados becomes republic and names Rihanna national hero



The island of Barbados, in the Caribbean, became this Tuesday (11/30) the newest republic on the planet and broke its ties with British colonialism.

Independent since the 1960s, the country still held the queen



Elizabeth



2nd as head of state. Rihanna was declared Barbados’ national hero this Tuesday (11/30). Singer Rihanna was born and raised on the island.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the prince



Charles



and marked the possession of



Sandra Mason



, until then Governor General of Barbados, as the first president in the history of the Caribbean island.

“The Republic of Barbados has set sail for its maiden voyage,” declared Mason in his inaugural address, acknowledging the “complex, fractured and turbulent world” the country must navigate.

“Ours doesn’t need to dream big dreams and fight to make them come true,” he added. The proclamation of the republic ends four centuries of submission to the British throne, including over 200 years of slavery, abolished only in 1834.

“From the darkest days of our past and the dreadful atrocity of slavery that forever stains our history, the people of this island have forged their way with extraordinary firmness,” acknowledged Charles.