Rio Shore: Novinho surprises by revealing how many times he had sex on the reality show, and jokes: “That’s a gift”

“Rio Shore” caught fire in its debut season! One of the protagonists of the sapecagens – under the duvet and everywhere – was Matheus Crivella, o Novinho. This Tuesday (30), in an interview with the podcast “Podmiga”, the influencer surprised him by giving an idea of ​​how many times he had sex during the recording of the reality show.

The conversation came to light when Novinho was asked about being the person who had sex the most in that house — he assumed that he came out ahead in terms of sex. “What’s up man? That’s God’s gift, brother. I’m just kidding”, he amused, laughing. “But yes, I got involved. I was the most involved in the house, yes”, confessed the carioca.

Matheus said that, in the 32 days of shooting in Búzios (RJ), he threw himself more than 20 times in the vuco vuco. “If I went four or five days at most without having sex, it was a lot, during the entire participation”, took over the event promoter. “So it’s more than 25 times?”, wanted to know the presenter, when Novinho confirmed that yes. No wonder the participant got involved with most of the girls of the season, such as Natállia, Cristal, Juliana Mississipi, Jessica and Vitória.

Near the end of the attraction, Novinho felt the weight of his participation – after also being present in “On Vacation with Ex Brasil” and also in “Acapulco Shore”. “I was exhausted not from ‘Rio Shore’ but from the entire year. Because it had been my third reality show this year. For the first time there, my head felt heavy. It really weighed. Exhausted. And it’s f*ck… Good or bad, I have a pressure in my head. It’s a bigger weight for me. It’s no longer just participating [do reality], I have to be much more careful. It’s difficult”, he admitted.

Natalia Formaggeri, Natalha, who was also on the podcast, told how Novinho was still worried about his colleagues. “He was our nanny, because he still had to take care of nine big guys. Of everyone there, no one had participated in reality TV”, she mentioned. “I don’t stop making the stops, but nowadays you have to be very careful with games, anything, anyway, so your head doesn’t rest. Even more drinking. It weighed. The head weighed there, I was in a moment of exploding, and I preferred to have this moment of having my head in place… It was heavy for me”, said Matheus.

Listen to the full podcast below:

But Novinho’s sexual adventures are not new! Months ago, in an interview on the podcast “PodDarPrado”, with Gabi Prado, the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” assumed that he had already participated in an orgy with 20 people – eleven women and nine men. “I’ve already done sorcery with the biggest crowd, in a bachelor party. In fact, there were 11 women and nine men. You’re with the first cat, soon change, soon you’ll have two with you and keep going”, remembered the boy, who is a friend of Anitta. Let there be breath!