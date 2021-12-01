Rio suspects omicron in a patient who came from Africa

Fiocruz analyzes a sample to determine if the case of covid diagnosed in a woman who arrived ten days ago from Johannesburg, South Africa, is of the variant omicron. The patient is asymptomatic.

“We have a patient who arrived from Johannesburg on the 21st, when she tested negative. On the 29th, she performed another routine PCR, for work, and tested positive”, said the municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, in interview to TV Globo, this Wednesday morning, 1st. “We took a new sample yesterday (Tuesday) at night and this morning we sent that sample to Fiocurz, who will genotype it to determine the variant.”

So far, Brazil has three confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant, all in the State of São Paulo. The first two are from a couple who arrived in the country on the 23rd, after passing through South Africa. Earlier this Wednesday, a third case was confirmed in a man who arrived in Guarulhos on Saturday, 27th, from Ethiopia.

Two other Ômicron cases are still being investigated in Belo Horizonte and Brasília.

