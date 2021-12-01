RJ Justice Determines New Assembly at CBF and Appoints Landim and Reinaldo to Lead Process | soccer

The judges of the 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted this Tuesday the appeal of the Public Ministry and annulled the General Assembly of the CBF, which changed the way of voting for the presidency of the entity, which took place in 2017.

With that, the election of Rogério Caboclo for the presidency, in April 2018, would be annulled, and a new election should be carried out at the beginning of next year. The decision may be appealed, and the CBF is still studying which strategy it will adopt in the case.

1 of 3 CBF Headquarters, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF CBF Headquarters, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

According to the decision of the magistrates, Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the Paulista Football Federation, were appointed as interveners in the process, which will culminate in a new election.

Caboclo is suspended until March 2023

They will have 30 days to hold a new General Assembly, which will define the weight of votes cast by voters in the election. Then a new election will be called. According to the court decision, they will not interfere in the administration of the entity. The two will not be able, for example, to mess with Tite’s technical committee or sign sponsorship contracts with the entity.

During this period, the CBF should remain under the interim command of Ednaldo Rodrigues, according to the GE.

2 of 3 Rodolfo Landim and Reinaldo Belotti — Photo: Thayuan Leiras Rodolfo Landim and Reinaldo Belotti — Photo: Thayuan Leiras

Former president of the Bahia Football Federation, he has been Caboclo’s replacement since August. Caboclo was removed in June accused of morally and sexually harassing confederation officials.

In July, the judge of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, Mario Cunha Olinto Filho, named the two directors as interveners and annulled the CBF General Assembly, which changed the way of voting for the entity’s presidency, held in 2017.

In the previous year, federation presidents changed the weight of the election votes without consulting Serie A clubs.

Days after the court decision, which took place in July, the CBF got an injunction in the 19th Civil Chamber and reversed the decision in the first instance, minutes before Landim and Bastos took over. The two were already within the CBF after signing the confirmation term in a quick session at the 2nd Civil Court in Barra da Tijuca.

The Public Ministry is contesting the legality of the CBF election because of a general assembly – without the participation of the clubs – held in March 2017. At the time, the entity defined new rules for its elections. The entity’s electoral college is now formed by the 27 state federations, the 20 Serie A clubs and the 20 Serie B clubs of the Brazilian Championship.

To circumvent most clubs, the CBF established that the votes of the state federations would have weight 3, the votes of the Serie A clubs would have weight 2 and the votes of the Serie B clubs would have weight 1. In practice, if the 27 state federations voted for the same candidate, they would have 81 votes. If the clubs joined together, they would have 60 votes.

According to prosecutor Rodrigo Terra, who called the CBF in 2017, the change “did not follow the democratic rules provided for in the legislation”.

– The vote was illegal as it did not give opponents a chance to make a candidacy viable. In addition to maintaining the federations as a majority in the electoral college, the barrier clause makes any opposition candidacy unfeasible and favors the political group that has been in power there for decades. Therefore, we want a new vote with equal chances – said Terra.

The CBF contests the action, claims that, as it is a private entity, its election cannot be rejected by the courts and alleges the autonomy of organization and functioning provided for in the Constitution. The last CBF election with two candidates was in 1986, when Octávio Pinto Guimarães from Rio de Janeiro won Medrado Dias.

3 of 3 Rogério Caboclo has been away since the beginning of June — Photo: Agif Rogério Caboclo has been away since the beginning of June — Photo: Agif

In April 2018, with the distribution that gave 81 votes to federations, Caboclo won the election with 135 votes. Only Flamengo (abstain), Corinthians (white) and Athletico (white) did not vote for the leader, who is currently out of action.

CBF is going through one of the biggest crises in its history. On June 6, Rogério Caboclo was removed from the presidency of the entity by the Football Ethics Committee. The decision came two days after the ge revealed that an employee of the entity accused him of sexual and psychological harassment. He denies the charges.

Caboclo was punished by the CBF Assembly by 21 months of suspension for sexual harassment of an employee. This month, the Ethics Committee recommended a new punishment to the 20-month leader for a process opened by CBF’s technology director, Fernando França. The case will be considered by the General Assembly in December and must impose a new punishment to the top hat.