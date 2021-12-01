Rock in Rio 2022 Announces Guns N’ Roses and Måneskin for September 8th | Rock in Rio 2022

The organization of Rock in Rio 2022 announced this Tuesday (30) Guns N’ Roses, Måneskin and Djavan at the festival.

Guns N’ Roses will headline the World Stage on September 8th. Italian band Måneskin performs on the same day, also on Stage World, in their debut in Brazil.

Djavan will be the opening act of the World Stage on September 10th, which has Coldplay as the main attraction.

The festival is scheduled for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9, 10th and 11th of September 2022.

See the concerts on the World Stage that have already been released from the festival in 2022:

See the concerts at the Sunset Stage that have already been released from the festival in 2022:

The look of Måneskin members — Photo: Publicity

Rock in Rio Card’s sale started on September 21st.

The card that is equivalent to an advance ticket gives the buyer the chance to choose on which date they intend to use it before the official ticket sale opens to the general public in April 2022 — definition can be made on November 23 from 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which would take place in 2021, was postponed to September 2022 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the new date was made in March 2021.