Rock in Rio Announces Guns N’ Roses in 2022; see other attractions confirmed today

In addition to the veterans, Italian rock group Maneskin and Brazilian Djavan were also announced by the festival organizers
The organization of the Rock in Rio 2022 announced three new attractions for the next edition of the festival. rock bands Armas e Rosas and maneskin and the Brazilian singer Djavan have been confirmed in this edition. The Italian group will debut at the festival alongside veteran owners of hits such as “Sweet Child O’Mine” and “November Rain” on September 8, the fourth night of the festival. The Brazilian singer will join Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille on September 10, closing the list of attractions on the World Stage on the penultimate night of the festival. In addition to Guns N’ Roses and Maneskin, two other artists are expected to be announced to compose the night’s line-up. With today’s announcement, only the 9th of September was without any announced world stage attractions. Among the already announced headliners are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Iron Maiden, Dua Lipa and Coldplay.
