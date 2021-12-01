Rock in Rio confirms Guns N’ Roses as headliner on World Stage

The organization of Rock in Rio announced, this Tuesday night (30), that the group Guns N’ Roses will perform on September 8, at the World Stage, which brings together the main attractions of the festival.

In addition to the group led by Axl Rose, the festival also announced, for the same day, the Italian hard rock band Måneskin.

“Is it rock you want? September 8th will be explosive with @gunsandroses and @thisismaneskin on the World Stage. YOU’RE NOTHING!”, published Rock in Rio on Twitter.

On social networks, Guns published a photo announcing the show in Rio de Janeiro, and they wrote: “We can’t wait, Brazil”.

Among the national attractions, Rock in Rio announced this night the singer Djavan, who will make the opening presentation at the World Stage on September 10th, a date that brings Coldplay as its main attraction. Camila Cabello and Bastille complete this day’s line-up.

International artists such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Post Malone have already been confirmed for the 2022 edition of Rock in Rio, as well as national stars such as Ivete Sangalo, Iza, Gloria Groove and Alok.

The festival, which was postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic in 2021, will be held on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.